3DG HOLDINGS Announces Company Rebranding

3DG HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED, formerly known as Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited, has officially changed its company name and stock short names. The name change is effective in Hong Kong following the issuance of a certificate by the Companies Registry. Share certificates bearing the old name will remain valid, and the stock short names will be updated on the stock exchange from 12 August 2024, while the stock code ‘2882’ remains the same.

