3DG Holdings Aligns Financial Year-End with Parent Company

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:2882) ) has issued an announcement.

3DG Holdings (International) Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda, has announced a change in its financial year-end date from June 30 to March 31. This adjustment aligns the company’s financial calendar with its parent company, Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, to streamline audit processes and enhance efficiency. The board does not anticipate any adverse effects from this change and has outlined the new deadlines for financial reporting periods.

More about Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co. Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -66.67%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €16.05M

For an in-depth examination of 2882 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.