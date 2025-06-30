3D Medicines Inc. Announces Board Composition and Committee Assignments

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

3D Medicines, Inc. ( (HK:1244) ) has shared an update.

3D Medicines Inc. has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The board has also established three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with specific directors assigned as members or chairpersons of these committees. This organizational structure aims to enhance corporate governance and operational efficiency, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder relations.

More about 3D Medicines, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 210,891

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$1.04B

For a thorough assessment of 1244 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue