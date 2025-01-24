3D Medicines Faces Asset Freeze Amid Civil Proceedings

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

3D Medicines, Inc. ( (HK:1244) ) just unveiled an announcement.

3D Medicines Inc. has announced that a civil ruling has been issued by the Qingdao Intermediate People’s Court to freeze approximately RMB458.5 million in bank deposits or seize equivalent assets from various subsidiaries and individuals associated with the company. This action was initiated by Qingdao Hainuo Investment Development Co., Ltd. as a precautionary measure during an ongoing civil case. The company is challenging the ruling and has applied for reconsideration, believing the request for asset preservation lacks reasonable grounds. While the ruling currently does not impact 3D Medicines’ immediate financial needs, it could affect its research and development operations if it continues post-Spring Festival. The company remains committed to resolving the dispute and ensuring minimal disruption to stakeholders.

More about 3D Medicines, Inc.

3D Medicines Inc. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative biopharmaceutical products. The company is known for its research-driven approach in advancing therapies, particularly in areas such as oncology.

YTD Price Performance: -4.22%

Average Trading Volume: 577,827

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$761.7M

