3D Energi Limited Announces Virtual AGM

3D Energi Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders will be conducted virtually on 24 October 2024 at 11:00am AEDT. Shareholders will not receive physical meeting materials unless requested; instead, the company provides access to all documents electronically through its website and the ASX announcements page. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting via webinar and to update their communication preferences online or by contacting Computershare Investor Services for assistance.

