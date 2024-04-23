3D Energi Advances Exploration, Secures Funding

3D Oil Limited (AU:TDO) has released an update.

3D Energi Limited has reported considerable advancements in its exploration activities, including the mobilization of the Transocean Equinox drilling rig to Australia and a successful $3.3M funding round to bolster operations in the Otway Basin. The company highlighted the Monarch prospect, now the largest undrilled prospect identified in the region, with significant prospective resources and hydrocarbon indications. Additionally, regulatory approvals in the west have paved the way for partnerships and further exploration.

