374Water Appoints Stephen Jones to Board

374Water ( (SCWO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On April 13, 2025, 374Water Inc. announced the appointment of Stephen Jones to its Board of Directors, effective April 14, 2025. Mr. Jones brings extensive experience from his previous roles, including as President and CEO of Covanta Holding Corporation and various senior positions at Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. This strategic addition to the board is expected to enhance 374Water’s leadership capabilities, although specific committee assignments and compensation details for Mr. Jones are yet to be determined.

Spark’s Take on SCWO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SCWO is a Underperform.

Overall, 374Water’s stock score is primarily constrained by its severe financial issues and negative valuation metrics. The company’s potential for future growth, as laid out in the earnings call, is promising but requires overcoming significant short-term challenges. Current technical analysis suggests a bearish trend, further impacting the stock’s attractiveness.

To see Spark’s full report on SCWO stock, click here.

More about 374Water

YTD Price Performance: -63.09%

Average Trading Volume: 288,040

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $39.47M

For detailed information about SCWO stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue