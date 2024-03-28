37 Capital Plans $30K Non-Brokered Placement

37 Capital (TSE:JJJ) has released an update.

37 Capital Inc. has announced a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise $30,000 by offering 300,000 units at $0.10 each, with each unit including a share and a warrant. These funds are intended for general working capital purposes, with the additional shares purchasable at $0.15 over the next three years. The placement will not pay finder’s fees and will adhere to a statutory hold period.

