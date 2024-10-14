361 Degrees Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Milestones

361 Degrees International (HK:1361) has released an update.

361 Degrees International Limited reports a robust 10% growth in retail sales for both its core and kids brands in Q3 of 2024, with a significant 20% increase in e-commerce sales. The company also launched innovative sports products like the ‘FUTURA S Trail Running Shoes’ and achieved a top 10 ranking in a Grand Slam marathon for the first time. Their successful marketing campaigns included athlete tours and sponsorship of the Asian Rope Skipping Championship, contributing to an enhanced global presence.

