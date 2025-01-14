361 Degrees International Reports Strong Q4 2024 Sales and Strategic Brand Expansion

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An announcement from 361 Degrees International ( (HK:1361) ) is now available.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, 361 Degrees International reported a significant increase in retail sales across its core, kids, and e-commerce platforms, with growth rates of 10%, 10-15%, and 30-35% respectively. The company expanded its product line by introducing new collections and collaborating with athletes and designers, enhancing its visibility and market presence through strategic event sponsorships and partnerships. These efforts have strengthened 361°’s brand influence, highlighted its commitment to innovation, and elevated its global brand recognition, particularly through its involvement in the 9th Asian Winter Games.

More about 361 Degrees International

361 Degrees International is a company in the sportswear industry, specializing in athletic apparel and footwear. The company focuses on technology-driven innovation and offers a range of products including down jackets, running shoes, and co-created collections with athletes and designers. Its market presence is bolstered by strategic partnerships and event sponsorships.

YTD Price Performance: -8.94%

Average Trading Volume: 4,317

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.04B

