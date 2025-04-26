360 ONE WAM LIMITED Declares First Interim Dividend for FY 2025-26

360 One Wam Limited ( (IN:360ONE) ) has provided an update.

360 ONE WAM LIMITED has announced the declaration of its first interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26, amounting to Rs. 6 per equity share. As per the Finance Act, 2020, the company will withhold taxes on dividends based on the shareholder’s residential status and submitted documentation, impacting the net dividend received by shareholders.

360 One Wam Limited

YTD Price Performance: -20.21%

Average Trading Volume: 72,646

Current Market Cap: 400.2B INR

