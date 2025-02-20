360 Ludashi Optimizes Idle Funds with New Structured Deposit

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

360 Ludashi Holdings Limited ( (HK:3601) ) has provided an update.

360 Ludashi Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Anyixun Technology, has subscribed to a new structured deposit product from China Merchants Bank, valued at RMB45 million. This move aims to optimize the use of the Group’s idle funds and generate better returns. The subscription, which is principal-guaranteed with a floating interest rate linked to the price of gold, falls under discloseable transactions as per Hong Kong Listing Rules due to its size relative to the company’s financial metrics.

More about 360 Ludashi Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: 9.41%

Average Trading Volume: 77,791

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$223.3M

