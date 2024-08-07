360 Ludashi Holdings Pursues Gold-Linked Returns

360 Ludashi Holdings Limited (HK:3601) has released an update.

360 Ludashi Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Anyixun Technology, has subscribed to a new Structured Deposit Product with China Merchants Bank for RMB43 million, seeking to leverage idle funds for better returns. The new gold-linked deposit, with a principal-guaranteed and floating interest rate, is set to mature in 61 days, with an expected annual interest rate ranging from 1.85% to 2.71%. This transaction is considered discloseable as it surpasses the 5% threshold of the applicable percentage ratios but remains below 25%.

