360 Ludashi Holdings Limited Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

360 Ludashi Holdings Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on May 26, 2025, in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China. The meeting will cover several key resolutions, including the adoption of the company’s financial statements for 2024, the declaration of a final dividend, the re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of the company’s auditor. Additionally, the board seeks approval to allot and issue new shares, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

YTD Price Performance: 14.12%

Average Trading Volume: 231,421

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$260.9M

