360 Capital REIT Director Increases Stake

The latest announcement is out from 360 Capital REIT ( (AU:TOT) ).

360 Capital REIT announced a change in the director’s interest, with Tony Robert Pitt acquiring additional securities through TT Trust. This acquisition, conducted via on-market trade, increases his total holdings, reflecting a strategic move that may influence the company’s market position and stakeholder interests.

More about 360 Capital REIT

360 Capital REIT is a real estate investment trust involved in managing and investing in property assets. It operates through two entities, 360 Capital Active REIT and 360 Capital Passive REIT, focusing on providing investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of real estate assets.

Average Trading Volume: 111,417

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$84.42M

