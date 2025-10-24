360 Capital REIT Announces New Equity Investment and Upgraded FY26 Earnings Forecast

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

360 Capital REIT ( (AU:TOT) ) has shared an update.

360 Capital REIT has completed a $10 million structured preference equity investment in partnership with the newly established 360 Capital Private Equity Fund 1. This investment will support the acquisition of a block of new apartments near Sydney, with plans to sell them over the next two years to maximize returns. The fund’s FY26 earnings forecast has been upgraded to 3.3 cents per security, reflecting a 10% increase from previous forecasts, despite ongoing vacancy challenges in its portfolio.

More about 360 Capital REIT

360 Capital REIT (ASX: TOT) is a diversified real estate investment trust with a focus on both active and passive investment opportunities. The fund is managed by 360 Capital Group and is known for its selective and disciplined investment approach, providing consistent quarterly distributions.

Average Trading Volume: 115,072

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$88.75M

