360 Capital REIT Announces Extraordinary Meeting for Potential Cost-Saving Agreement

360 Capital REIT ( (AU:TOT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

360 Capital REIT is poised to hold an Extraordinary Meeting to discuss an investment management agreement with 360 Capital REIT IM Pty Limited, which could lead to cost reductions in management fees and the removal of performance fees. The agreement aims to streamline operations, enhance portfolio growth, and improve liquidity, signaling potential operational benefits and enhanced market positioning.

More about 360 Capital REIT

360 Capital REIT, listed on the ASX as TOT, is part of the 360 Capital Group and operates within the real estate investment sector. It is known for its disciplined investment approach and consistent quarterly distributions, leveraging real estate investment opportunities available through its group.

YTD Price Performance: 1.25%

Average Trading Volume: 84,453

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$87.66M

