360 Capital Group Launches Private Equity Fund with Sydney Acquisition

The latest update is out from 360 Capital Group Limited ( (AU:TGP) ).

360 Capital Group has announced the acquisition of a new apartment complex in Sydney, marking the first purchase for its newly launched 360 Capital Private Equity Fund 1 (PEF1). The acquisition, valued at $49.9 million, is supported by $7.75 million in equity from wholesale investors, bank debt, and $10 million in preference structured equity from 360 Capital REIT. This move signifies the company’s strategic expansion in the real estate market, potentially enhancing its asset portfolio and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed investment and funds management group specializing in strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. The company operates in Australia, focusing on real estate equity and credit opportunities, and collaborates with stakeholders to identify and capitalize on investment opportunities.

