360 Capital Group Director Increases Stake in Strategic Move

360 Capital Group Limited ( (AU:TGP) ) has issued an announcement.

360 Capital Group Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically for Tony Robert Pitt, who has acquired an additional 3,078,036 fully paid ordinary stapled securities. This acquisition was made through both on-market trades and off-market acceptance of a takeover offer, increasing Pitt’s total holdings to 141,871,443 securities. This move reflects a strategic consolidation of shares by the director, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future performance and stability, which could positively influence stakeholder perception and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TGP) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about 360 Capital Group Limited

360 Capital Group Limited operates within the investment management industry, focusing on real estate and private equity investments. The company, along with 360 Capital Investment Trust, offers a range of financial services and investment opportunities, primarily targeting the Australian market.

Average Trading Volume: 683,810

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$57.6M

