360 Capital Group Director Increases Stake

Tony Robert Pitt, Director of 360 Capital Group Limited and 360 Capital Investment Trust, has reported a change in his direct and indirect interest in the company’s securities. Pitt acquired 135,834 Fully Paid Ordinary Stapled Securities through on-market trades between October 8 and October 15, 2024, resulting in a total holding of 97,568,868 securities after the change. The transactions were made at prices ranging from $0.6300 to $0.6331 per security.

