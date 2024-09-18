360 Capital Group Bolsters Stake in REIT

360 Capital Group Limited (AU:TGP) has released an update.

360 Capital Group Limited announced a change in its substantial holding in 360 Capital REIT, with its voting power increasing from 39.80% to 41.49% after the acquisition of additional ordinary units. The company’s previous substantial holding notice was dated March 14, 2024, and the changes occurred on September 16, 2024. These developments signify a strengthening of 360 Capital Group’s influence over the REIT.

For further insights into AU:TGP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.