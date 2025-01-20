333D Limited Reports Increased Revenue and New Healthcare Contracts

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

333D Limited ( (AU:T3D) ) has issued an update.

333D Limited reported a substantial increase in cash receipts from customers, totaling $263,275 for the quarter ending December 2024, due to its digital asset management contracts. The company announced two new contracts with healthcare providers for digital asset management and 3D printing services, generating over $450,000 in revenue for the six-month period. Despite operational cash outflow, the company was able to repay unsecured director loans, indicating a stable financial position.

More about 333D Limited

333D Limited specializes in digital capture and creation of data files, including diagnostic or medical imaging in DICOM format, as well as 2D, 3D, and animated digital content. The company also offers bespoke design and management of digital assets and 3D printing bureau services.

YTD Price Performance: 10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 160,611

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.76M

For detailed information about T3D stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.