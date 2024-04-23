333D Limited Announces Positive Quarterly Results

333D Limited (AU:T3D) has released an update.

333D Limited, Australia’s premier 3D printing and technology licensing company, has reported a positive net cash flow from operating activities of $5,379 for the recent quarter, with total customer cash receipts amounting to $56,996. The company’s expenditures, mainly on staff and administrative costs, were contained at $51,696. This financial update reflects the company’s steady growth in the 3D printing industry, providing cutting-edge print-on-demand and view-on-demand services globally.

For further insights into AU:T3D stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.