3 E Network Technology Group Ltd Appoints New Auditor Amid Smooth Transition

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd. Class A ( (MASK) ) just unveiled an update.

On June 19, 2025, 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd announced the appointment of GGF CPA Ltd as its new independent registered public accounting firm, following a thorough evaluation process. This change comes after HTL International, LLC, the previous accounting firm, declined to stand for re-election. The transition is significant for the company’s financial reporting, as HTL’s past audit reports did not contain any adverse opinions or disagreements with the company, indicating a smooth transition for stakeholders.

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd is a company operating in the technology sector, focusing on network technology solutions. The company is based in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, PRC, and is involved in providing advanced technological products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 56,615

