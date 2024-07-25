2CRSi SA Achieves Solid Growth in AI Server Market

2CRSI SA (FR:AL2SI) has released an update.

2CRSi SA, a French company specializing in eco-efficient computer servers, reported a consolidated revenue of 220 million euros for the 16-month period ending June 30, 2024. The company, which saw 80% of its sales in the Artificial Intelligence sector, demonstrates significant international reach with sales in 31 countries, showcasing strong commercial dynamics and exceeding its revised target of 190 million euros.

