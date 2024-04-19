29Metals Unveils 2023 Governance Report

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

29Metals Limited has released its 2023 Corporate Governance Statement alongside Appendix 4G, providing insights into the company’s governance practices over the past year. The documents, which offer a glimpse into the company’s operational framework and adherence to corporate governance standards, are now available for stakeholders’ review. The announcement was authorized by Clifford Tuck, the Company Secretary, underscoring 29Metals’ commitment to transparency and value creation for its investors.

