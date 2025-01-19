29Metals to Release December Quarter Report and Host Conference Call

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

29metals Ltd. ( (AU:29M) ) has provided an announcement.

29Metals Limited has announced it will release its quarterly report for the December 2024 quarter on January 29, 2025. The company’s CEO, James Palmer, along with the executive leadership team, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the quarterly results, highlighting its ongoing commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

29Metals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry. It is primarily engaged in the production and exploration of metal resources, focusing on delivering significant value in the metal markets.

YTD Price Performance: -8.33%

Average Trading Volume: 3,326,871

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$301.1M

