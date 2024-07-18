29Metals Ltd: Shift in Substantial Shareholder Influence

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

29Metals Limited has experienced a change in substantial holdings, with Yarra Capital Management and affiliates altering their voting power from 8.64% to 7.59% after transactions made between May 26, 2023, and July 16, 2024. The changes included the acquisition and disposal of shares worth approximately $18.47 million and $7.59 million respectively, affecting 27,552,777 votes gained and 15,889,998 votes lost.

