29Metals Limited Unveils Mid-Year Financials

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

29Metals Limited has released its Appendix 4D and Half-Year Financial Report, detailing the company’s performance over the six months ending on 30 June 2024. The report, authorized by Company Secretary Naomi Dolmatoff, provides insights into the financial health and developments of 29Metals and its subsidiaries. Interested stakeholders are encouraged to review the company’s latest financial milestones as it progresses through the year.

