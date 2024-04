29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

29Metals Limited announces its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 21, set to be a hybrid event with both in-person and virtual attendance options for shareholders. Key participation details, voting procedures, and the 2023 Annual Report are accessible on the company’s AGM webpage.

