29Metals Discovers New Copper Zone at Capricorn

29Metals Limited has announced significant drilling results at their Capricorn Copper project, revealing a new high-grade copper zone named ‘Woolly’ and extending the potential for copper mineralization along the Mammoth orebody. The new findings, which include intercepts of up to 4.8% copper, suggest a substantial opportunity for resource expansion, with Woolly situated within 310 meters of existing infrastructure and open in multiple directions.

