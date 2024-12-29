29Metals Director Increases Stake Amid Entitlement Offer

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

29Metals Ltd. announced that Director Jacqui McGill has increased her direct interest in the company by acquiring an additional 25,000 shares, bringing her total to 201,934 shares. This acquisition was part of the retail component of the company’s Entitlement Offer, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s prospects.

For further insights into AU:29M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.