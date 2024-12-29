29Metals Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.
Fiona Robertson, a director at 29Metals Ltd, significantly increased her shareholding with the acquisition of 124,684 shares through the company’s Entitlement Offer, bringing her direct and indirect holdings to a total of over 300,000 shares. This move reflects confidence in the company’s prospects and could attract interest from investors watching director trading patterns.
