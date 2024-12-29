29Metals Director Increases Shareholding Amidst New Offer

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

29Metals Ltd. has reported a change in the shareholding of its director, Martin Alciaturi, who acquired an additional 87,731 ordinary shares through the retail component of an Entitlement Offer. This increases his total holding to 355,120 shares, signaling a potential boost in confidence in the company’s future performance.

