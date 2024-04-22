29Metals Boosts Liquidity with Glencore Deal

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

29Metals Limited has secured a US$50 million offtake finance facility with Glencore, ensuring additional liquidity ahead of their quarterly report and aiding the restart of Capricorn Copper operations following extreme weather damage. The terms include a maturity date in October 2028 and an interim insurance progress payment increases aggregate proceeds to $40 million for Capricorn Copper’s surface damage. These financial advancements are set to bolster 29Metals’ position as they navigate operational challenges and market conditions.

