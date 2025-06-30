23andMe Court-Approved Asset Sale to TTAM Institute

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

An update from 23andMe Holding ( (MEHCQ) ) is now available.

On June 30, 2025, 23andMe announced that it received court approval to sell substantially all of its assets to TTAM Research Institute, a nonprofit led by co-founder Anne Wojcicki, for $305 million. This transaction, part of 23andMe’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, aims to continue the company’s mission under TTAM’s nonprofit model, ensuring privacy and data transparency for customers while advancing global health research.

Spark’s Take on MEHCQ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MEHCQ is a Neutral.

23andMe Holding’s overall stock performance is weak, primarily due to significant financial challenges, including declining revenues and persistent net losses. The technical analysis also suggests a bearish trend with no strong momentum to reverse it. The negative valuation metrics further highlight the company’s struggles with profitability. Improvements in financial performance and strategic adjustments to reverse negative trends are critical for enhancing investor confidence.

More about 23andMe Holding

23andMe is a genetics-led consumer healthcare company focused on empowering individuals to access and understand their genetic information for health benefits. The company offers services such as Personal Genome Service and Research Services, and operates in the telehealth sector through Lemonaid Health.

Average Trading Volume: 538,945

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $119.8M

