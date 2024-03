The latest update is out from 23andMe Holding (ME).

Kathy Hibbs has announced her retirement as Chief Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary from 23andMe Holding Co., effective May 24, 2024, with no disputes prompting her departure. The company plans to engage her in a consulting role post-retirement. Following her retirement, Guy Chayoun, Interim General Counsel, has been appointed as the new Corporate Secretary.

