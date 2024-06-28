22nd Century’s Board Decisions and Stockholder Votes at Annual Meeting

22nd Century (XXII) has issued an announcement.

At the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of 22nd Century Group, Inc., several key proposals were voted upon with mixed outcomes. The company’s plan to declassify the Board of Directors was rejected, while the election of Andy Arno as a Class I director and the executive compensation for fiscal year 2023 were approved. Additionally, stockholders approved the amendment to the 2021 Omnibus Incentive Plan, increasing shares for issuance by five million, the issuance of warrants and shares upon exercise of said warrants, and the Voluntary Conversion Option in the Debentures. Furthermore, Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C. was ratified as the company’s independent accountants for 2024, and an adjournment to solicit additional proxies for certain proposals was authorized.

