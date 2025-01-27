$2.2 Million Contract Secured by Synectics for Casino Security Enhancement

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Synectics ( (GB:SNX) ) has provided an announcement.

Synectics has secured an additional $2.2 million contract with a prominent gaming resort in South-East Asia to enhance its security infrastructure. The project will involve upgrading the existing software and hardware, maintaining the system’s 24/7 operation, and is expected to be completed within the current financial year, further strengthening Synectics’ long-standing relationship with the customer.

More about Synectics

Synectics plc is a leader in advanced security and surveillance systems, specializing in markets where security is crucial such as gaming, oil and gas, public space, transport, and critical infrastructure. With deep industry experience and a commitment to technical excellence, Synectics offers tailored solutions that stand out from mainstream suppliers.

YTD Price Performance: -9.09%

Average Trading Volume: 45,142

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £54.04M

