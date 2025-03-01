1stDibs Reports Revenue Growth Amid Market Challenges

1Stdibs.Com, Inc. ( (DIBS) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information 1Stdibs.Com, Inc. presented to its investors.

1stDibs.com, Inc. is a prominent online marketplace specializing in luxury design products, connecting design enthusiasts with sellers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches, and fashion. In its latest financial report, 1stDibs announced a notable increase in net revenue and gross profit for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, despite facing a challenging market environment. The company reported a 9% year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter net revenue to $22.8 million and a 10% rise in gross profit to $16.5 million, with a gross margin of 72.3%. However, the company also recorded a GAAP net loss of $5.2 million for the quarter, compared to a $2.9 million loss in the same period the previous year. For the full year, 1stDibs achieved a 4% increase in net revenue to $88.3 million and a 6% rise in gross profit to $63.4 million, with a gross margin of 71.9%. The company managed to reduce its GAAP net loss to $18.6 million from $22.7 million in 2023, while also improving its non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin to (9.1)% from (15.8)% the previous year. Looking ahead, 1stDibs remains focused on driving operating leverage and maintaining disciplined expense management as it continues to pursue growth opportunities in 2025.