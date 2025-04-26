1st Source Corporation Achieves Record First Quarter Earnings

1st Source Corporation ( (SRCE) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information 1st Source Corporation presented to its investors.

1st Source Corporation, a leading financial institution headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, specializes in providing comprehensive banking services and specialized financing solutions across various sectors, including commercial real estate, aircraft, and construction equipment. The company has established itself as a prominent player in the financial industry with a strong focus on personalized service and community involvement.

In its latest earnings report, 1st Source Corporation announced record-breaking net income for the first quarter of 2025, amounting to $37.52 million, marking a significant increase from both the previous quarter and the same period last year. The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.38 per common share, reflecting an 11.76% increase from the previous year.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a notable rise in return on average assets to 1.72% and return on average common shareholders’ equity to 13.33%. The company experienced growth in average loans and leases, as well as average deposits, contributing to an increase in tax-equivalent net interest income and net interest margin. Noninterest income also saw a significant uptick, driven by gains in partnership investments and insurance commissions.

The company’s management expressed satisfaction with the continued expansion of its net interest margin and the strength of its balance sheet, despite challenging economic conditions. The firm also received multiple accolades for its banking services and workplace environment, underscoring its commitment to excellence and community service.

Looking ahead, 1st Source Corporation remains optimistic about its financial stability and growth prospects, supported by a strong liquidity position and a conservative capital strategy. The company is well-positioned to navigate economic uncertainties while continuing to serve its clients and communities effectively.

