1Spatial Optimistic About FY25 Prospects

1Spatial (GB:SPA) has released an update.

1Spatial plc, a leader in Location Master Data Management, has announced a promising outlook for FY25 with trading expectations in line with forecasts, new contracts in Europe and the US, and progress with its 1Streetworks SaaS offering. The company’s growing order book and recurring revenue streams, bolstered by strategic hires and investments in technology, underscore the Board’s confidence in future performance. 1Spatial continues to expand its global influence with solutions that aid in sustainability and Net Zero goals, driven by a comprehensive data management platform.

