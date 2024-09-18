1Spatial Confirms Lucrative Contract Renewal

1Spatial (GB:SPA) has released an update.

1Spatial, a leader in Location Master Data Management, has secured a vital contract renewal with a French National Public Authority, valued at €1.5 million over four years, with a 10% revenue uplift. This renewal not only reinforces the company’s footprint in Europe but also bolsters its financial outlook for the upcoming year. 1Spatial’s technology continues to support complex data management needs globally, indicating a positive trajectory for future growth and digital transformation initiatives.

For further insights into GB:SPA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.