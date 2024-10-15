1Spatial CEO Acquires Additional Company Shares

1Spatial (GB:SPA) has released an update.

1Spatial, a leader in Location Master Data Management software, has announced that CEO Claire Milverton has purchased 45,349 ordinary shares at 66 pence each, now holding a 0.69% stake in the company. This transaction is considered inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation. The company specializes in software solutions for various sectors and has promising SaaS offerings like NG9-1-1 and 1Streetworks.

