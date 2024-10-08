1Spatial Announces New Joint Broker Appointment

1Spatial (GB:SPA) has released an update.

1Spatial, a global provider of Location Master Data Management (LMDM) software, has announced Cavendish Capital Markets Limited as its new Joint Broker, signaling a strategic move in the company’s financial partnerships. The firm, which serves sectors like Government, Utilities, and Transport, has also recently launched two promising SaaS offerings – NG9-1-1 for public safety data readiness and 1Streetworks for traffic management solutions. With a presence across the globe and headquartered in Cambridge, UK, 1Spatial is poised for continued innovation in its field.

