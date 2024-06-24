1Spatial Announces New Employee Share Listings

1Spatial (GB:SPA) has released an update.

1Spatial plc, a global leader in Location Master Data Management software, has announced a block listing application for 1,500,000 ordinary shares to satisfy future employee share option exercises. The new shares, amounting to about 1% of the current issued share capital, will be equally ranked with existing shares and are expected to be admitted on 28 June 2024. This move underscores the company’s commitment to its long-serving employees and its continued growth in providing data solutions to various sectors.

For further insights into GB:SPA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.