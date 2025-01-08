1911 Gold Corporation Grants Deferred Share Units to Directors

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

1911 Gold ( (TSE:AUMB) ) just unveiled an update.

1911 Gold Corporation has granted 166,665 deferred share units to four directors as compensation for their services in the second half of 2024. This move reflects the company’s strategy to align the interests of its directors with its long-term growth objectives, potentially impacting its governance and operational focus.

More about 1911 Gold

1911 Gold Corporation is a junior exploration company with a significant land package in the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba. It owns the True North mine and mill complex in Bissett, Manitoba, and focuses on exploration opportunities, aiming for organic growth and acquisitions in North America. The company is committed to building cooperative relationships with local stakeholders, including the Hollow Water First Nation.

YTD Price Performance: -12.50%

Average Trading Volume: 211,462

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $15.08M

