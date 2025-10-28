1911 Gold Bolsters Leadership for True North Project Restart

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

1911 Gold Corporation has appointed Éric Vinet as Chief Operating Officer and made several key site-level appointments to strengthen its operations team. These strategic moves aim to advance the True North Gold Project towards a planned restart in 2027, enhancing the company’s operational leadership and positioning it for a successful return to production. Vinet’s extensive experience in mine development and operational optimization is expected to be instrumental in the company’s efforts to complete the Preliminary Economic Assessment and prepare for a trial mining program.

1911 Gold’s overall stock score reflects significant financial difficulties, with declining revenues and negative cash flows posing major challenges. The technical analysis suggests potential for positive momentum, while recent corporate events provide hopeful prospects for future growth. However, valuation remains unattractive due to persistent profitability issues.

1911 Gold Corporation operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold production. The company is advancing its True North Gold Project, which is 100% owned and fully permitted, with plans to restart operations in 2027.

