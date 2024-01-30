180 Life Sciences Board Halts Management Bonuses

180 Life Sciences (ATNF) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

On January 23, 2024, the Board of Directors of 180 Life Sciences Corp. decided against granting management bonuses for 2022 and 2023 and chose not to accrue any bonuses for 2024. The Company also filed an amendment to its Annual Report, providing a revised Summary Executive Compensation Table that includes final bonus amounts for the fiscal year 2022, which were previously omitted because they were undetermined at the time of the original filing. The table details the compensation for the Named Executive Officers for fiscal years 2021 and 2022, including salaries, bonuses, and stock option awards, and notes the termination of Quan Anh Vu’s employment agreement in January 2023.

