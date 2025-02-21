180 Life Sciences Appoints New Chief Accounting Officer

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

180 Life Sciences ( (ATNF) ) has shared an announcement.

180 Life Sciences Corp. appointed Eric R. Van Lent as Chief Accounting Officer effective February 15, 2025, with Blair Jordan stepping down from the role on the same date. Van Lent brings over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting, having previously held significant roles in various industries, including the successful uplisting of a company to Nasdaq. The company also entered into a consulting agreement with Van Lent, outlining his responsibilities and compensation, while ensuring standard confidentiality and non-compete clauses. Additionally, on February 20, 2025, the company issued restricted stock awards to its non-executive directors, further incentivizing their continued service.

YTD Price Performance: -25.58%

Average Trading Volume: 445,861

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.07M

